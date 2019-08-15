Fixing Docker and VPN IP Address Conflicts

Occasionally when accessing a client network, I encounter a situation where certain servers are not accessible despite everyone else on the team being able to access the same domain, either by HTTP or SSH. It turns out a frequent culprit of this problem is Docker and it's networking mechanisms.

When you start up Docker, it appropriates some IP addresses for it's own usage. These are usually in the local networking space, which include the following:

10.0.0.0 to 10.255.255.255

172.16.0.0 to 172.31.255.255

192.168.0.0 to 192.168.255.255

Discovering Conflicts

You can easily find which IP addresses are being used by your local network or VPN by using route -n . Connect to your VPN first then run this command.

$ route -n Kernel IP routing table Destination Gateway Genmask Flags Metric Ref Use Iface 0.0.0.0 192.168.1.1 0.0.0.0 UG 600 0 0 wlp2s0 128.2.5.132 192.168.1.1 255.255.255.255 UGH 600 0 0 wlp2s0 172.16.0.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.0.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.18.6.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.18.11.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.19.0.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.0.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.19.238.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.19.247.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.19.249.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.20.0.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.0.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.20.40.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.254.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.20.42.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.254.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.20.45.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.20.46.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.21.0.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.0.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.22.8.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.22.25.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.22.114.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.22.115.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.24.2.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.24.238.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.29.48.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.240.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0 172.29.80.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.240.0 U 50 0 0 vpn0

Looking at this above data, we can derive that the IP address between the ranges of 172.16.x.x and 172.29.x.x are not safe for docker to use.

To determine what IP addresses docker itself is using, we can use the ip addr command to see what addresses the networking bridges claim.

Prior to starting docker and any containers:

$ ip addr 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: wlp2s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 9c:b6:d0:92:d5:b1 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.168.1.245/24 brd 192.168.1.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute wlp2s0 valid_lft 85363sec preferred_lft 85363sec inet6 fe80::69fe:7762:4ecd:d5ae/64 scope link noprefixroute valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 3: enx8cae4cf13353: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 8c:ae:4c:f1:33:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 4: vpn0: <POINTOPOINT,MULTICAST,NOARP,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1300 qdisc fq_codel state UP group default qlen 500 link/none inet 172.31.235.27/16 brd 172.31.255.255 scope global noprefixroute vpn0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5b9c:a58c:5b5a:6b90/64 scope link stable-privacy valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

And then after starting docker:

$ ip addr ip addr 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: wlp2s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 9c:b6:d0:92:d5:b1 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.168.1.245/24 brd 192.168.1.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute wlp2s0 valid_lft 85977sec preferred_lft 85977sec inet6 fe80::69fe:7762:4ecd:d5ae/64 scope link noprefixroute valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 3: enx8cae4cf13353: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 8c:ae:4c:f1:33:53 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 4: vpn0: <POINTOPOINT,MULTICAST,NOARP,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1300 qdisc fq_codel state UP group default qlen 500 link/none inet 172.31.235.27/16 brd 172.31.255.255 scope global noprefixroute vpn0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5b9c:a58c:5b5a:6b90/64 scope link stable-privacy valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 5: br-05743ccfd659: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default link/ether 02:42:d8:4d:41:60 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 172.20.0.1/16 brd 172.20.255.255 scope global br-05743ccfd659 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 6: br-08e37aab0021: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default link/ether 02:42:40:a3:a0:63 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 172.21.0.1/16 brd 172.21.255.255 scope global br-08e37aab0021 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 8: br-70d04f7b2a8c: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default link/ether 02:42:35:bb:bc:eb brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 172.19.0.1/16 brd 172.19.255.255 scope global br-70d04f7b2a8c valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 9: br-86768d2533cf: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default link/ether 02:42:71:49:8e:d7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 172.18.0.1/16 brd 172.18.255.255 scope global br-86768d2533cf valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 10: docker0: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default link/ether 02:42:a0:61:83:8f brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 172.240.0.1/24 brd 172.240.0.255 scope global docker0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

We can see from the above that Docker has claimed 172.18.0.1/16 - 172.21.0.1/16. Which will make it so that routes specified by the VPN or local network will not work.

How to fix this?

First list your current docker networks.

$ docker network list NETWORK ID NAME DRIVER SCOPE 28881c0a72ad cmu_default bridge local b736a4c00275 host host local e87ba6af1530 lando_bridge_network bridge local 7d9a9e0a3797 landoproxyhyperion5000gandalfedition_edge bridge local 4601ca10be74 none null local

Those "bridge" entries map to the "br-" prefixed entries seen in the ip addr listing.

You can determine which networks are claiming which subnets by using docker network inspect 28881c0a72ad . In the JSON output you'll see something similar to this:

"Subnet": "172.18.0.0/24", "Gateway": "172.18.0.1"

If you have set up these bridges yourself simply removing the networks and recreating them with a different subnet may be sufficient:

docker network rm 05743ccfd659 docker network create --driver=bridge --subnet=192.168.0.0/16 br0

Better yet, it's a good idea to prevent docker from automatically claiming subnets that are in conflict with your local network. To fix this you may modify the default daemon.json file used by docker.

$ vi /etc/docker/daemon.json { "default-address-pools" : [ { "base" : "172.240.0.0/16", "size" : 24 } ] }

Then newly created networks will automatically fit within the specified "base" and "size" parameters.

In my situation, I was using Lando, a docker management tool. So after removing each network and updating the configuration daemon.json configuration file, I had it regenerate all the networks from scratch with:

$ lando rebuild

Now all my networks are free from conflicts.

Note that individual projects can already specify different subnets in their docker-compose.yml or .lando.yml files. However, with different users needing different networks, control at that level may not be desirable.

More information about setting the default networks can be found in this Docker compose issue: https://github.com/docker/compose/issues/4336. Happy networking!